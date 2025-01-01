Menu
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** EX PREMIUM S* AWD* TOIT PANORAMIQUE* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUE* SIEGES EN CUIR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* HAYON ELECTRIQUE* BOUTON POUSSOIR* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* ECRAN TACTILE* CAMERA DE RECUL* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C*. GARANTIE JUSQUEN JUIN 2026 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

2021 Kia Sportage

57,227 KM

$24,089

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

EX PREMIUM S* AWD* TOIT* CUIR* CARPLAY* BIZONE*

12214005

2021 Kia Sportage

EX PREMIUM S* AWD* TOIT* CUIR* CARPLAY* BIZONE*

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

$24,089

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,227KM
VIN KNDPNCAC5M7943573

  • Exterior Colour Bleu
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # S0656A
  • Mileage 57,227 KM

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** EX PREMIUM S* AWD* TOIT PANORAMIQUE* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUE* SIEGES EN CUIR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* HAYON ELECTRIQUE* BOUTON POUSSOIR* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* ECRAN TACTILE* CAMERA DE RECUL* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C*. GARANTIE JUSQU'EN JUIN 2026 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2021-id11901864.html

2021 Kia Sportage