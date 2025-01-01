Menu
Location

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

Contact Seller

Used
70,392KM
VIN 3KPF34AD6NE458702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris foncé
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2185-A2447
  • Mileage 70,392 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** EX* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* ECRAN TACTILE* CAMERA DE RECUL* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C*. GARANTIE JUSQU'EN MARS 2027 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Forte-2022-id11751508.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

2022 Kia Forte