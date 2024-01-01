Menu
2022 Kia Soul

24,954 KM

$20,889

+ tax & licensing
2022 Kia Soul

EX* CARPLAY* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* CRUISE* CAMERA*

12037000

2022 Kia Soul

EX* CARPLAY* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* CRUISE* CAMERA*

Location

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,954KM
VIN KNDJ33AU2N7175461

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rouge
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2185-A2429
  • Mileage 24,954 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** EX* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* ECRAN TACTILE* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* CAMERA DE RECUL* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C*. GARANTIE JUSQU'EN JANVIER 2027 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Soul-2022-id11674575.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-XXXX

1-833-525-0695

$20,889

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Ste-Foy

1-833-525-0695

2022 Kia Soul