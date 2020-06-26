Menu
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Riendeau Hyundai

450-649-4646

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5271875
  • Stock #: a00098
  • VIN: 5npdh4ae4ch062097
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.riendeauhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2012-id7814406.html

***jamais accidente*** ***bluetooth*** ***siège chauffant*** ***regulateur de vitesse*** ***air climatisé*** **prise aux et usb***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Console à l'avant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

