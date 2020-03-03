Menu
2014 Volkswagen Eos

CONVERTIBLE Comfortline + CUIR + SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS

Location

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

450-649-4646

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,170KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4710972
  • Stock #: A00378
  • VIN: wvwbd8ah6ev003091
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
https://www.riendeauhyundai.com/occasion/Volkswagen-EOS-2014-id7713438.html

******WOW 2 ENSEMBLES DE PNEUS ET MAGS INCLUS *****UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE** CONVERTIBLE** CUIR BEIGE, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, CAPTEURS DE RECUL ARRIÈRE, ÉCRAN TACTILE, VITRES ET PORTIÈRES ÉLECTRIQUES, CLIMATISEUR, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, MAIN LIBRE BLUETOOTH, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD... RIENDEAU HYUNDAI Un concessionnaire établi depuis 1993 ayant vue 3 générations. Ouvert le samedi de 10h à 16h Rejoignez-nous en tout temps au 514-709-2886. Vous manquez de temps pour venir nous visiter? Laissez-nous le savoir et profitez de notre service de visite à domicile ou au travail selon votre horaire! Sachez que tous nos véhicules sont inspectés par nos techniciens certifiés Hyundai et qu'un rapport Carproof est disponible en tout temps sur demande. Venez faire l'expérience Riendeau Hyundai et choisissez parmi notre vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion avec des taux certifiés à partir de 2.9% et demandez à propos de nos promotions sur nos pneus d'hivers. À proximité de Montréal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, St-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes et Chambly. Venez constatez pourquoi tant de clients choisissent Riendeau Hyundai et rien d'autre. ================================================================ A dealer establish since 1993 and with 3 generations. Open on Saturday from 10h to 16h. Call us anytime at 514-709-2886. Lacking time to visit us? Let us know and benefit of our home and office service following your schedule. Know that our vehicles are inspected by our Hyundai certified technicians and that a Carproof report is available at anytime on demand. Come meet the experience Riendeau Hyundai and chose within our massive inventory of used car with certified interest rate starting at 2.9% and ask us about our promotion on winter tires. Close to Montreal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, Ste-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes and Chambly. Let us show you why so many customer choose Riendeau Hyundai and nothing else!
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

