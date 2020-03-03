Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T SE + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + CUIR +BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 2.0T SE + TOIT PANORAMIQUE + CUIR +BLUETOOTH

Location

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

450-649-4646

  1. 4710957
  2. 4710957
  3. 4710957
  4. 4710957
  5. 4710957
  6. 4710957
  7. 4710957
  8. 4710957
  9. 4710957
  10. 4710957
  11. 4710957
  12. 4710957
  13. 4710957
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,250KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4710957
  • Stock #: a00485
  • VIN: 5xyzudla6fg250336
Exterior Colour
Charbon
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.riendeauhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_Sport-2015-id7713436.html

**UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE** **JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ** **REPRIS EN ÉCHANGE** **ENTIÈREMENT ÉQUIPÉ** -AWD, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUE, CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES, SIÈGES EN CUIR ET CHAUFFANTS, VOLANT CHAUFFANT, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, VITRES ET PORTIÈRES ÉLECTRIQUES, COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT, SIÈGES ÉLECTRIQUES, MAIN LIBRE BLUETOOTH, CLIMATISEUR, PHARES ANTIBROUILLARD, MAGS, VITRES TEINTÉES... RIENDEAU HYUNDAI Un concessionnaire établi depuis 1993 ayant vue 3 générations. Ouvert le samedi de 10h à 16h Rejoignez-nous en tout temps au 514-709-2886. Vous manquez de temps pour venir nous visiter? Laissez-nous le savoir et profitez de notre service de visite à domicile ou au travail selon votre horaire! Sachez que tous nos véhicules sont inspectés par nos techniciens certifiés Hyundai et qu'un rapport Carproof est disponible en tout temps sur demande. Venez faire l'expérience Riendeau Hyundai et choisissez parmi notre vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion avec des taux certifiés à partir de 2.9% et demandez à propos de nos promotions sur nos pneus d'hivers. À proximité de Montréal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, St-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes et Chambly. Venez constatez pourquoi tant de clients choisissent Riendeau Hyundai et rien d'autre. ================================================================ A dealer establish since 1993 and with 3 generations. Open on Saturday from 10h to 16h. Call us anytime at 514-709-2886. Lacking time to visit us? Let us know and benefit of our home and office service following your schedule. Know that our vehicles are inspected by our Hyundai certified technicians and that a Carproof report is available at anytime on demand. Come meet the experience Riendeau Hyundai and chose within our massive inventory of used car with certified interest rate starting at 2.9% and ask us about our promotion on winter tires. Close to Montreal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, Ste-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes and Chambly. Let us show you why so many customer choose Riendeau Hyundai and nothing else!
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Toit panoramique
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riendeau Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 110,472 KM
$15,555 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,160 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sportage LX...
 168,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
Riendeau Hyundai

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-649-XXXX

(click to show)

450-649-4646

Send A Message