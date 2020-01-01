2016 Toyota Sienna

https://offres.subarusaintejulie.com/occasion/Toyota-Sienna-2016-id7669996.html



Toyota Sienna Se - 8 Passagers-Cuir-Siège Chauffant 2016



Servo-direction, Essuie-glaces intermittents, Lecteur CD, Volant ajustable, Radio satellite, Phares automatiques, Antivol, Phares antibrouillards, Coussins gonflables, Climatisation



Votre véhicule nous intéresse, obtenez le maximum pour votre échange. Financement sur place ainsi que la 2eme chance au crédit sont accepté. Pour se qualifier nos véhicules Subaru D'occasions doivent passer une inspection mécanique et esthétique rigoureuse de 150 points effectué par nos technicien certifié Subaru. Les réparations et entretiens requises sont effectués, le rapport Carproof/Carfax est toujours disponible par souci de transparence. TOUS NOS PRIX SONT TRANSPARENTS ET DÉJA NÉGOCIÉS AU MEILLEUR PRIX DU MARCHÉ! LE PRIX QUE VOUS VOYEZ EST LE PRIX QUE VOUS PAYEZ SANS SURPRISES! Notre mission est de vous donné une expérience client a la hauteur de vos attentes. Venez vivre une expérience d'achat relaxante et sans pression de vente. NOTRE ÉQUIPE EST LA A VOTRE SERVICE PAR COURRIEL 6 JOURS SUR 7. N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTER CAR NOUS SOMMES DISPONIBLES POUR RÉPONDRE À VOS DEMANDES. 1-866-929-3478 Subarusaintejulie.com Heures d'ouverture : Lundi au Vendredi : 9AM A 9PM, Venez Faire un Essaie Routier Dès Maintenant, à seulement 10 Minutes de Montréal. ---- We are interested in your vehicle, get the most out of it for your exchange. On-site financing and 2nd chance credit are accepted. To qualify our Subaru Pre-Owned vehicles must pass a rigorous 150-point mechanical and esthetic inspection by our Subaru certified technicians. The required repairs and maintenance are carried out, the Carproof/Carfax report is always available for transparency purposes. ALL OUR PRICES ARE TRANSPARENT AND ALREADY NEGOTIATED AT THE BEST MARKET PRICE! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY WITHOUT SURPRISES! Our mission is to provide you with a customer experience that meets your expectations. Come and live a relaxing shopping experience without any sales pressure. OUR TEAM IS AT YOUR SERVICE BY EMAIL 6 DAYS A WEEK. DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US BECAUSE WE ARE AVAILABLE TO ANSWER YOUR REQUESTS. 1-866-929-3478 Subarusaintejulie. com Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9AM to 9PM, Come and Test Drive Now, just 10 Minutes from Montreal.

