Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg

Location

Acura Ste-julie

1933, Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 2G3

450-922-1222

  1. 4713462
  2. 4713462
  3. 4713462
  4. 4713462
  5. 4713462
  6. 4713462
  7. 4713462
  8. 4713462
  9. 4713462
  10. 4713462
  11. 4713462
  12. 4713462
  13. 4713462
  14. 4713462
  15. 4713462
  16. 4713462
  17. 4713462
  18. 4713462
  19. 4713462
  20. 4713462
  21. 4713462
  22. 4713462
  23. 4713462
  24. 4713462
  25. 4713462
  26. 4713462
  27. 4713462
  28. 4713462
  29. 4713462
  30. 4713462
  31. 4713462
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,750KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4713462
  • Stock #: L8204a
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H51HL808772
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://offres.acurasaintejulie.com/occasion/Acura-RDX-2017-id7713854.html

****Véhicules d'occasion certifiés Acura. Garantie prolongée motopropulseur Acura 7ans / 130 000km**** Visiter Acurasaintejulie.com pour plus information Votre véhicule nous intéresse, obtenez le maximum pour votre échange. Financement sur place ainsi que la 2eme chance au crédit sont accepté. Pour se qualifier nos véhicules Acura D'occasions doivent passer une inspection mécanique et esthétique rigoureuse de 125 points effectué par nos technicien certifié Acura . Les réparations et entretiens requises sont effectués, le rapport Carproof/Carfax est toujours disponible par souci de transparence. TOUS NOS PRIX SONT TRANSPARENTS ET DÉJA NÉGOCIÉS AU MEILLEUR PRIX DU MARCHÉ! LE PRIX QUE VOUS VOYEZ EST LE PRIX QUE VOUS PAYEZ SANS SURPRISES! Notre mission est de vous donné une expérience client a la hauteur de vos attentes. Venez vivre une expérience d'achat relaxante et sans pression de vente. NOTRE ÉQUIPE EST LA A VOTRE SERVICE PAR COURRIEL 6 JOURS SUR 7. N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTER CAR NOUS SOMMES DISPONIBLES POUR RÉPONDRE À VOS DEMANDES. 1 866 765-6707 Acurasaintejulie.com Heures d'ouverture : Lundi au Vendredi : 9AM A 9PM, Venez Faire un Essaie Routier Dès Maintenant, à seulement 10 Minutes de Montréal. ********************************************************************************************************************************************************* ---- ****Acura certified used vehicles. Extended warranty Acura powertrain 7years / 130,000km**** Visit Acurasaintejulie.com for more information We are interested in your vehicle, get the most out of it for your exchange. On-site financing and 2nd chance credit are accepted. To qualify our Acura Pre-Owned vehicles must pass a rigorous 125-point mechanical and esthetic inspection by our Acura certified technicians. The required repairs and maintenance are carried out, the Carproof/Carfax report is always available for transparency purposes. ALL OUR PRICES ARE TRANSPARENT AND ALREADY NEGOTIATED AT THE BEST MARKET PRICE! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY WITHOUT SURPRISES! Our mission is to provide you with a customer experience that meets your expectations. Come and live a relaxing shopping experience without any sales pressure. OUR TEAM IS AT YOUR SERVICE BY EMAIL 6 DAYS A WEEK. DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT US BECAUSE WE ARE AVAILABLE TO ANSWER YOUR REQUESTS. 1 866 765-6707 Acurasaintejulie.com Opening hours: Monday to Friday: 9AM to 9PM, Come and Test Drive Now, just 10 Minutes from Montreal.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Lecteur CD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Antivol
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Système d'alarme
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Sièges électriques
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Vitres teintées
  • Hayon électrique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Acura Ste-julie

2014 Jeep Cherokee L...
 120,125 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Acura RDX A-Spe...
 24,975 KM
$44,985 + tax & lic
2015 Acura TLX TECH ...
 45,882 KM
$21,795 + tax & lic
Acura Ste-julie

Acura Ste-julie

1933, Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 2G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-922-XXXX

(click to show)

450-922-1222

Send A Message