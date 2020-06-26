Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Riendeau Hyundai

450-649-4646

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Elantra

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

450-649-4646

  1. 5271860
  2. 5271860
  3. 5271860
  4. 5271860
  5. 5271860
  6. 5271860
  7. 5271860
Contact Seller

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 115,203KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5271860
  • Stock #: a00859
  • VIN: kmhd84lf8hu132327
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.riendeauhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2017-id7814407.html

***android auto*** ***toit ouvrant** **mags 17```*** ***siège et volant chauffant** **jamais accidenté*** ***caméra de recul*** ***bluetooth*** ***air climatisé***
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Siège Baquet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riendeau Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 121,916 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 60,365 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 119,393 KM
$10,798 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Riendeau Hyundai

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

Call Dealer

450-649-XXXX

(click to show)

450-649-4646

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory