Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Hyundai Elantra

DÉMO ELANTRA 2020 - PREFERRED - LIQUIDATION !

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

DÉMO ELANTRA 2020 - PREFERRED - LIQUIDATION !

Location

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

450-649-4646

  1. 4649883
  2. 4649883
  3. 4649883
  4. 4649883
  5. 4649883
  6. 4649883
  7. 4649883
  8. 4649883
  9. 4649883
  10. 4649883
  11. 4649883
  12. 4649883
  13. 4649883
  14. 4649883
  15. 4649883
  16. 4649883
Contact Seller

$21,100

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4649883
  • Stock #: D200017
  • VIN: KMHD84LF5LU920068
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.riendeauhyundai.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2020-id7689079.html

!!! DÉMONSTRATEUR EN LIQUIDATION !!!
TRÈS BIEN ÉQUIPÉ : CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES ET VOLANT CHAUFFANTS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, DÉTECTEUR D'ANGLE MORT, BLUETOOTH, GRANDE VALISE, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, ÉCRAN TACTILE 7 Po... ET ENCORE PLUS !






RIENDEAU HYUNDAI

Un concessionnaire établi depuis 1993 ayant vue 3 générations.



Ouvert le samedi de 10h à 16h

Rejoignez-nous en tout temps au 514-709-2886.



Vous manquez de temps pour venir nous visiter? Laissez-nous le savoir et profitez de notre service de visite à domicile ou au travail selon votre horaire!



Sachez que tous nos véhicules sont inspectés par nos techniciens certifiés Hyundai et qu'un rapport Carproof est disponible en tout temps sur demande.



Venez faire l'expérience Riendeau Hyundai et choisissez parmi notre vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion avec des taux certifiés à partir de 2.9% et demandez à propos de nos promotions sur nos pneus d'hivers.



À proximité de Montréal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, St-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes et Chambly. Venez constatez pourquoi tant de clients choisissent Riendeau Hyundai et rien d'autre.


================================================================


A dealer establish since 1993 and with 3 generations.



Open on Saturday from 10h to 16h.

Call us anytime at 514-709-2886.



Lacking time to visit us? Let us know and benefit of our home and office service following your schedule.



Know that our vehicles are inspected by our Hyundai certified technicians and that a Carproof report is available at anytime on demand.



Come meet the experience Riendeau Hyundai and chose within our massive inventory of used car with certified interest rate starting at 2.9% and ask us about our promotion on winter tires.



Close to Montreal, Longueuil, Brossard, St-Hubert, Ste-Hyacinthe, Drummondville, Saint-Basile-le-Grand, Boucherville, Varennes and Chambly. Let us show you why so many customer choose Riendeau Hyundai and nothing else!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riendeau Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 83,235 KM
$13,979 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 73,918 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 107,472 KM
$15,222 + tax & lic
Riendeau Hyundai

Riendeau Hyundai

1433 Boul. Armand Frappier, Ste-Julie, QC J3E 3R6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-649-XXXX

(click to show)

450-649-4646

Send A Message