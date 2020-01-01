Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

Sport type S, pneus hiver et ete inclus

Location

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

418-387-6601

$6,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4487613
  • Stock #: X8153
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE4AC408842
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.drouinetfreres.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2010-id7665554.html

Sport type S, pneus hiver et ete inclus, Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.

Réparations à effectuer :VOIR RAPPORT D'INSPECTION
Additional Features
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Jupes

