2012 Chevrolet Camaro

https://promos.drouinetfreres.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Camaro-2012-id7658954.html



2SS V8 6.2L 426HP, 45E ANNIVERSAIRE, Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.



Réparations à effectuer :VOIR RAPPORT D'INSPECTION



Réparations effectuées :VEHICULE ACCIDENTE ET REPARE

Additional Features Toit ouvrant

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Ordinateur de bord

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Intérieur en cuir

Tout équipé

Port USB

Sièges électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Différentiel à glissement limité

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.