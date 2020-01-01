Menu
2012 Chevrolet Camaro

2ss V8 6.2l 426hp

Location

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

418-387-6601

$19,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 36,900KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4459500
  • Stock #: 20075A
  • VIN: 2G1FT1EW2C9164566
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
2SS V8 6.2L 426HP, 45E ANNIVERSAIRE, Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.

Réparations à effectuer :VOIR RAPPORT D'INSPECTION

Réparations effectuées :VEHICULE ACCIDENTE ET REPARE
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Port USB
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Différentiel à glissement limité

