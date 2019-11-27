Menu
2014 Chevrolet Express

8 PASSAGERS, AWD, TRACTION INTEGRAL

2014 Chevrolet Express

8 PASSAGERS, AWD, TRACTION INTEGRAL

Location

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

418-387-6601

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4377873
  • Stock #: X8125
  • VIN: 1GNSHBF40E1151114
Exterior Colour
Vert
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
8 PASSAGERS, AWD, TRACTION INTEGRAL. VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ ET CERTIFIÉ, GARANTIE GM 3 MOIS OU 5 000Km, FINANCEMENT SUR PLACE AVEC TAUX TRES AVANTAGEUX. Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Tout équipé
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Chauffage arrière

