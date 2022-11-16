Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Express

LONGUE 4.8L V8, GROUPE CHROME

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

LONGUE 4.8L V8, GROUPE CHROME

Location

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

418-387-6601

  1. 4417842
  2. 4417842
  3. 4417842
  4. 4417842
  5. 4417842
  6. 4417842
  7. 4417842
  8. 4417842
  9. 4417842
  10. 4417842
  11. 4417842
  12. 4417842
  13. 4417842
  14. 4417842
  15. 4417842
  16. 4417842
  17. 4417842
  18. 4417842
  19. 4417842
  20. 4417842
  21. 4417842
  22. 4417842
  23. 4417842
  24. 4417842
  25. 4417842
  26. 4417842
Contact Seller

$25,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4417842
  • Stock #: GMCX8136
  • VIN: 24D5F451212121212
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.drouinetfreres.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Express-2017-id7650660.html

LONGUE 4.8L V8, GROUPE CHROME, VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ ET CERTIFIÉ, GARANTIE GM JUSQU'AU 16 NOVEMBRE 2022, FINANCEMENT SUR PLACE AVEC TAUX TRES AVANTAGEUX. Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Tout équipé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drouin & Frères Inc.

2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 212,300 KM
$5,985 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 150,300 KM
$21,485 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 183,800 KM
$2,885 + tax & lic
Drouin & Frères Inc.

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-387-XXXX

(click to show)

418-387-6601

Send A Message