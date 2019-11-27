Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

DENALI, DIESEL, GPS, TOIT OUVRANT, Crew Cab

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

DENALI, DIESEL, GPS, TOIT OUVRANT, Crew Cab

Location

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

418-387-6601

  1. 4377870
  2. 4377870
  3. 4377870
  4. 4377870
  5. 4377870
  6. 4377870
  7. 4377870
  8. 4377870
  9. 4377870
  10. 4377870
  11. 4377870
  12. 4377870
Contact Seller

$56,985

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,500KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4377870
  • Stock #: 20066A
  • VIN: 1GT12UEYXHF139954
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://promos.drouinetfreres.com/occasion/GMC-Sierra_2500-2017-id7642562.html

DENALI, DIESEL, GPS, TOIT OUVRANT, Crew Cab, VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ ET CERTIFIÉ, GARANTIE GM JUSQU'AU 28 FEVRIER 2022, FINANCEMENT SUR PLACE AVEC TAUX TRES AVANTAGEUX. Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Marchepieds
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Aluminium
  • Tout équipé
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Attelage remorque
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Drouin & Frères Inc.

2019 GMC Terrain GPS...
 10,900 KM
$26,685 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota RAV4 4x4
 152,800 KM
$8,985 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Verano 1S...
 116,800 KM
$9,485 + tax & lic
Drouin & Frères Inc.

Drouin & Frères Inc.

585, route Cameron, Ste-Marie, QC G6E 1B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-387-XXXX

(click to show)

418-387-6601

Send A Message