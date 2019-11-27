2017 GMC Sierra 2500

https://promos.drouinetfreres.com/occasion/GMC-Sierra_2500-2017-id7642562.html



DENALI, DIESEL, GPS, TOIT OUVRANT, Crew Cab, VÉHICULE INSPECTÉ ET CERTIFIÉ, GARANTIE GM JUSQU'AU 28 FEVRIER 2022, FINANCEMENT SUR PLACE AVEC TAUX TRES AVANTAGEUX. Contactez-nous par MESSAGE TEXTE au 581-996-3943, pour plus d'information.

Additional Features Chrome

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Doublure de caisse

Marchepieds

Toit ouvrant

Chauffe-moteur

Ordinateur de bord

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Intérieur en cuir

Démarreur à distance

Siège mémoire

Aluminium

Tout équipé

Siège à réglage électrique

Télédéverrouillage

Attelage remorque

Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.