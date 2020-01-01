Menu
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan

Grand SE 4 portes,

2000 Dodge Grand Caravan

Grand SE 4 portes,

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$1,099

+ taxes & licensing

  • 224,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466304
  • Stock #: B0546
  • VIN: 1B4GP44L3YB612213
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2000 Dodge Caravan Sport , Automatique, 224000km,V6 3.3Litres,
Groupe Électrique Complet,Climatisation, Cruise Controle,
Démarreur à Distance, Pneus D'Hiver, 4 Sieges Capitaines
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPELv
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

