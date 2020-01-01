2000 Dodge Grand Caravan

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Dodge-Grand Caravan-c7660925.html



2000 Dodge Caravan Sport , Automatique, 224000km,V6 3.3Litres,

Groupe Électrique Complet,Climatisation, Cruise Controle,

Démarreur à Distance, Pneus D'Hiver, 4 Sieges Capitaines

ET BEAUCOUP PLUS

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

