2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn SE Manual

2004 Honda Civic

4dr Sdn SE Manual

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 189,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4466310
  • Stock #: B0539
  • VIN: 2HGES15394H937988
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2004 Honda Civic, Manuel, 4 Cylindres 1.7Litres, 189000km
Air Climatisé, Chaussé Sur 4 Pneus D'Hiver
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

