Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Toyota Echo

Berline 4 portes BA

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Toyota Echo

Berline 4 portes BA

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

  1. 4370031
  2. 4370031
  3. 4370031
  4. 4370031
  5. 4370031
  6. 4370031
  7. 4370031
  8. 4370031
  9. 4370031
  10. 4370031
  11. 4370031
Contact Seller

$2,190

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4370031
  • Stock #: B0508
  • VIN: JTDBT123550355007
Exterior Colour
Bourguogne
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Echo-c7640768.html

2005 Toyota Echo, AUTOMATIQUE, 136 000 KM.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 7 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos Deal

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 Vo...
 196,000 KM
$3,699 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Tacoma C...
 165,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Pass...
 145,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

833-819-XXXX

(click to show)

833-819-6190

Send A Message