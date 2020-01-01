Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Ford F-150

4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford F-150

4x4

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

  1. 4488003
  2. 4488003
  3. 4488003
  4. 4488003
  5. 4488003
  6. 4488003
  7. 4488003
  8. 4488003
  9. 4488003
  10. 4488003
  11. 4488003
  12. 4488003
  13. 4488003
  14. 4488003
  15. 4488003
Contact Seller

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4488003
  • Stock #: B0529
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W47FB77216
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-F-150-c7665467.html

2007 Ford F150 4x4, 137000km, Automatique, V8 4.6 Litres,
Climatisation, Cruise Controle, Vitres Et Portes Électrique,
Pneus Duratrac Homologués, Attache Remorque,
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos Deal

2006 Hyundai Sonata
 158,000 KM
$2,299 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Sentra B...
 127,000 KM
$3,290 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento Tra...
 180,000 KM
$5,890 + tax & lic
Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

833-819-XXXX

(click to show)

833-819-6190

Send A Message