2007 Ford F-150

2007 Ford F150 4x4, 137000km, Automatique, V8 4.6 Litres,

Climatisation, Cruise Controle, Vitres Et Portes Électrique,

Pneus Duratrac Homologués, Attache Remorque,

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Crochet remorquage arrière

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

