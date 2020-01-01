Menu
2007 Jeep Liberty

4 RM, 4 portes, Sport

2007 Jeep Liberty

4 RM, 4 portes, Sport

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$2,599

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4476498
  • Stock #: B0551
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K07W707961
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2007 Jeep Libert, V6, 3.7 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 249 000 KM, 4X4,
Groupe Electrique COMPLET, Climatisation, INTERIEUR EN CUIR,
SUR DES PNEUS HIVER.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

