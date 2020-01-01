Menu
2008 Infiniti G35

4 portes, Luxe, Traction intégrale

2008 Infiniti G35

4 portes, Luxe, Traction intégrale

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 249,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4419081
  • Stock #: B0525
  • VIN: JNKBV61F08M258411
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2008 INFINITI G35X, V6, 3.5 LITRES, AWD, AUTOMATIQUE, 249 000 KM,
Interieur en CUIR, Toit Ouvrant, MAGS, Climatisation, Cruise Controle,
Bancs Chauffants, GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

