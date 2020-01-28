https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-Tribute-c7681914.html



2008 Mazda Tribute, 4 Cylindres, 2.3 Litres, MANUELLE, 244 000 KM,

MAGS, Groupe Electrique COMPLET, Climatisaiton, ET PLUS.

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.