Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Jeep Patriot

Traction avant, 4 portes, North

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Patriot

Traction avant, 4 portes, North

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

  1. 4570362
  2. 4570362
  3. 4570362
  4. 4570362
  5. 4570362
  6. 4570362
  7. 4570362
Contact Seller

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4570362
  • Stock #: B0590
  • VIN: 1J8FT28BX9D129512
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Jeep-Patriot-c7682095.html

2009 Jeep Patriot NORTH, 4 Cylindres, 2.4 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 156 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique COMPLET, Climatisation, ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos Deal

2011 BMW 3 Series Co...
 114,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Jeep Wrangler I...
 206,000 KM
$9,590 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 1 Series Co...
 162,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

833-819-XXXX

(click to show)

833-819-6190

Send A Message