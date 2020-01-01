https://www.autoaubaine.com/Subaru-Impreza-c7650183.html



2009 Subaru Impreza, 4 Cylindres, 2.5 Litres, AWD, AUTOMATIQUE, 181 000 KM,

Vitres Electriques, Portes Electriques, Climatisation, Cruise Controle ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Porte-bagages (toit)

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

