2009 Subaru Impreza

Hayon 5 portes, boîte automatique, 2.5i

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 181,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4419087
  • Stock #: B0491
  • VIN: jf1gh616x9h812679
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2009 Subaru Impreza, 4 Cylindres, 2.5 Litres, AWD, AUTOMATIQUE, 181 000 KM,
Vitres Electriques, Portes Electriques, Climatisation, Cruise Controle ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

