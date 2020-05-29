Menu
$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

Honda de Terrebonne

855-728-1662

2010 Acura ZDX

2010 Acura ZDX

SH-AWD Très propre

2010 Acura ZDX

SH-AWD Très propre

Location

Honda de Terrebonne

2850, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

855-728-1662

$14,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,939KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048823
  • Stock #: A00536
  • VIN: 2HNYB1H22AH000730
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Acura-ZDX-c7770039.html

Intieur en cuir
Toit panoramique
Sies chauffants et ectrique moire
Bluetooth
Volant en cuir avec contre de vitesse
Cama de recul
Protection Sherlock
Financement disponible
Windows
  • MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège mémoire
  • Aluminium
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Chargeur de CD
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Toit panoramique
  • Hayon électrique
  • Sièges arrières chauffants

