2010 Mitsubishi Lancer, 4 Cylindres, 2.0 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 233 000 KM,

Vitres Electriques, Portes Electriques, MAGS, Climatisation, Cruise Controle,

Bancs Chauffants, ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

