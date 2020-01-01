https://www.autoaubaine.com/Suzuki-Grand Vitara-c7668252.html



2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX, Automatique, 204000km,

Traction Intégrale, 4 Cylindres 2.4 Litres

Groupe Électrique Complet , Cruise Controle, Climatisation,

Pneus D'Hiver Sur Mags Et Pneus D'Été Inclus!

ET BEAUCOUP PLUS

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Tout équipé

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.