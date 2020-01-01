Menu
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX, automatique à traction intégrale

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

JX, automatique à traction intégrale

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 204,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500201
  • Stock #: B0535
  • VIN: JS3TD0D26A4102511
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX, Automatique, 204000km,
Traction Intégrale, 4 Cylindres 2.4 Litres
Groupe Électrique Complet , Cruise Controle, Climatisation,
Pneus D'Hiver Sur Mags Et Pneus D'Été Inclus!
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Tout équipé
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

