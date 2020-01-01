2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6
833-819-6190
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Suzuki-Grand Vitara-c7668252.html
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara JX, Automatique, 204000km,
Traction Intégrale, 4 Cylindres 2.4 Litres
Groupe Électrique Complet , Cruise Controle, Climatisation,
Pneus D'Hiver Sur Mags Et Pneus D'Été Inclus!
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6