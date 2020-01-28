2011 BMW 3 Series

https://www.autoaubaine.com/BMW-3 Series-c7679857.html



2011 BMW 328i XI X drive, AWD, Manuelle, 114 000 KM,

INTERIEUR EN CUIR, Toit Ouvrant, Mags,

Groupe Electrique COMPLET, Climatisaiton, Cruise Controle,

ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Radio HD

Phares haute intensité

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Siège mémoire

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

