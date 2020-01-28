Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

Coupé 2 portes 328i xDrive, Traction int

2011 BMW 3 Series

Coupé 2 portes 328i xDrive, Traction int

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 114,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4557471
  • Stock #: B0599
  • VIN: WBAKF3C52BE445567
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Orange
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
2011 BMW 328i XI X drive, AWD, Manuelle, 114 000 KM,
INTERIEUR EN CUIR, Toit Ouvrant, Mags,
Groupe Electrique COMPLET, Climatisaiton, Cruise Controle,
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Directions Inventory

833-819-6190

Send A Message