2011 Hyundai Accent

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, L

2011 Hyundai Accent

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, L

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4411827
  • Stock #: B0514
  • VIN: KMHCN3BC4BU202872
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
2011 Hyundai Accent, 4 Cylindres, 1.6 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 168 000 KM,
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

