https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c7648109.html



2011 Hyundai Accent, 4 Cylindres, 1.6 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 168 000 KM,

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 6 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.