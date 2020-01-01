Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Sorento

Traction intégrale 4 portes V6, boîte au

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Kia Sorento

Traction intégrale 4 portes V6, boîte au

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

  1. 4419084
  2. 4419084
  3. 4419084
  4. 4419084
  5. 4419084
  6. 4419084
  7. 4419084
  8. 4419084
  9. 4419084
  10. 4419084
  11. 4419084
  12. 4419084
  13. 4419084
  14. 4419084
  15. 4419084
  16. 4419084
  17. 4419084
Contact Seller

$5,190

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4419084
  • Stock #: B0509
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA26BG081378
Exterior Colour
Vert
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Kia-Sorento-c7650480.html

++ MODELE 7 PASSAGERS WOW ++
2011 Kia Sorento, V6, 3.5 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, AWD, 202 000 KM,
Groupe Electrique Complet, Climatisaiton, Cruise Controle, MAGS,
ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos Deal

2011 Hyundai Accent ...
 168,000 KM
$1,999 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 278,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Matrix 4...
 163,000 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

833-819-XXXX

(click to show)

833-819-6190

Send A Message