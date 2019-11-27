Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GX

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

Berline 4 portes, boîte automatique, GX

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4370028
  • Stock #: B0505
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF9B1394325
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7640763.html

2011 Mazda MAZDA3, 4 Cylindres, 2.0 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 164 000 KM,
Vitres Electriques, Portes Electriques, Climatisation, MAGS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

