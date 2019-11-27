https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7640763.html



2011 Mazda MAZDA3, 4 Cylindres, 2.0 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 164 000 KM,

Vitres Electriques, Portes Electriques, Climatisation, MAGS.

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Transmission Automatique - 5 vitesses

