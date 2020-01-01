Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

Traction avant, 4 portes, 4 cyl. en lign

2012 Kia Sorento

Traction avant, 4 portes, 4 cyl. en lign

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

$5,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4476501
  • Stock #: B0544
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A69CG238366
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
2012 Kia Sorento, 4 Cylindres, 2.4 Litres, AUTOMATIQUE, 180 000 KM,
VITRES ELECTRIQUES, PORTES ELECTRIQUES, CLIMATISATION,
BLUETOOTH ET BEAUCOUP PLUS.
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 6 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

