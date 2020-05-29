Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lallier HONDA 40/640

855-266-0274

2013 Honda Civic

GARANTIE LALLIER MOTO-PROPULSEUR 10ANS/200,000 KIL S2747A NOIR

Location

Lallier HONDA 40/640

215 rue des Migrateurs, Terrebonne, QC J6V 0A8

855-266-0274

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,129KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5076759
  • Stock #: S2747A NOIR
  • VIN: 2hgfb2f42dh006461
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Honda-Civic-c7776587.html

VITRES, MIRROIRS, PORTES ELECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISE, TECHNOLOGIE BLUETOOTH, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS ET BEAUCOUP PLUS...


RABAIS AU FINANCEMENT INCLUS


FRAIS DE RECONDITIONNEMENT DE $495.00 EN SUS

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Enjoliveurs

Lallier HONDA 40/640

215 rue des Migrateurs, Terrebonne, QC J6V 0A8

