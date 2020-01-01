Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Sentra

Berline 4 portes CVT S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Sentra

Berline 4 portes CVT S

Location

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

833-819-6190

  1. 4433799
  2. 4433799
  3. 4433799
  4. 4433799
  5. 4433799
  6. 4433799
  7. 4433799
  8. 4433799
  9. 4433799
  10. 4433799
  11. 4433799
  12. 4433799
  13. 4433799
  14. 4433799
  15. 4433799
Contact Seller

$5,790

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4433799
  • Stock #: B0501
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4EL663006
Exterior Colour
Gris pâle
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c7652469.html

2014 Nissan Sentra, 4 Cylindres, 1.8Litres, Automatique
126000km, Groupe Electrique Complet, Climatisation, Cruise Controle
4 Pneus D'Hiver Inclus ET BEAUCOUP PLUS
AUTOSDEAL.ca
2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6
OUVERT 7 JOURS
GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE
514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Tout équipé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autos Deal

2007 Saturn Outlook ...
 230,000 KM
$2,590 + tax & lic
2009 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 286,000 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Impreza ...
 181,000 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
Autos Deal

Autos Deal

2890, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

833-819-XXXX

(click to show)

833-819-6190

Send A Message