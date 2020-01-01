https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Sentra-c7652469.html



2014 Nissan Sentra, 4 Cylindres, 1.8Litres, Automatique

126000km, Groupe Electrique Complet, Climatisation, Cruise Controle

4 Pneus D'Hiver Inclus ET BEAUCOUP PLUS

AUTOSDEAL.ca

2890 Chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC, J6X 4H6

OUVERT 7 JOURS

GARANTIE PROLONGÉE DISPONIBLE

FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE

514 773 2886 TEXTO OU APPEL

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Tout équipé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.