2015 Honda Civic

71,374 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lallier HONDA 40/640

833-798-0528

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

GARANTIE LALLIER MOTO-PROPULSEUR 10ANS/200,000 KIL P5133 ARGENT

2015 Honda Civic

GARANTIE LALLIER MOTO-PROPULSEUR 10ANS/200,000 KIL P5133 ARGENT

Lallier HONDA 40/640

215 rue des Migrateurs, Terrebonne, QC J6V 0A8

833-798-0528

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

71,374KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5537301
  Stock #: P5133
  VIN: 2HGFB2F43FH061763

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Argent
  Interior Colour Gris
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5133
  • Mileage 71,374 KM

Vehicle Description

GROUPE ELECTRIQUE COMPLET.AIR CLIMATISE, CAMERA DE RECUL,SIEGES CHAUFFANTS,TECHNOLOGIE BLUETOOTH ET BEAUCOUP PLUS...


RABAIS AU FINANCEMENT INCLUS


FRAIS DE RECONDITIONNEMENT DE $495.00 EN SUS

Vehicle Features

Lecteur CD
Tapis protecteurs
Commandes audio au volant
Antipatinage
Essuie-glaces intermittents
Phares automatiques
Régulateur de vitesse
Caméra de recul
Coussins gonflables latéraux
Direction assistée
Lecteur MP3
Sièges baquets
Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
Rétroviseurs chauffants
Volant réglable
Système de freinage antiblocage (ABS)
Contrôle de la stabilité du véhicule
Coussin gonflable côté conducteur
Sièges avant chauffants

Lallier HONDA 40/640

Lallier HONDA 40/640

215 rue des Migrateurs, Terrebonne, QC J6V 0A8

833-798-0528

