2015 Mitsubishi RVR

******TEXTEZ AU 450-912-2930 POUR INFOS RAPIDES****** DÉPARTEMENT VENTE EN LIGNE OUVERT 7 JOURS SUR 7. LIQUIDATION MAJEURE. PRIX VALIDE JUSQU'À LA RÉOUVERTURE. FAITES VITE!! VOUS POUVEZ RÉSERVER ET FINANCER DÈS MAINTENANT. 4X4, CUIR, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, SYSTÈME DE SON HAUTE PERFORMANCE, CAMÉRA DE RECUL ET BIEN PLUS. PRÈS DE 100 VÉHICULES EN INVENTAIRE,VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ MITSUBISHI CANADA. ****1IÈRE, 2IÈME, 3IÈME, CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE**** ***LIVRAISON RAPIDE CHEZ TERREBONNE MITSUBISHI*** *******POUR QUESTIONS OU RENDEZ-VOUS****** GUYAUME TREMBLAY (844) 425-9340 GTREMBLAY@TERREBONNEMITSUBISHI.CA Pourquoi acheter chez TERREBONNE Mitsubishi ? - Carproof inclus sur tous les véhicules - Inspecté et reconditionné par nos techniciens certifiés selon les normes de Mitsubishi. - Kilométrage certifié - Première vidange d'huile gratuite - Garage mandataire de la SAAQ (nous immatriculons le véhicule en succursale) - Et bien plus encore 1095 CHEMIN DU CÖTEAU, TERREBONNE, QC -------JUSTE À COTÉ DU CINÉMA GUZZO------- Terrebonne Mitsubishi est votre concessionnaire Mitsubishi situé au 1095 Chemin Du Coteau à Terrebonne, Québec dans la région métropolitaine de Montréal au Québec, comprise de Terrebonne, Blainville, St-Eustache, Laval, Mirabel, St-Laurent, St-Léonard, Boucherville, Repentigny, Brossard, St-Hubert et Longueuil. Chez Terrebonne Mitsubishi, notre équipe est certifiée par Mitsubishi et a l'expertise et la connaissance pour vous offrir la meilleure expérience au niveau des ventes, services Mitsubishi et pièces Mitsubishi. TERREBONNE MITSUBISHI SE DÉGAGE DE TOUTE ERREUR POUVANT PROVENIR DE CETTE ANNONCE. Traction intégrale, Essence, 4 cylindres, 168 @ 6000 CV, Torque: 167 @ 4100 ---------------------- All-wheel drive, Gasoline, 4 cylinders, 168 @ 6000 HP, Torque: 167 @ 4100
