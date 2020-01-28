Menu
2016 Honda Civic

LX aucun accident rapportée CARFAX

2016 Honda Civic

LX aucun accident rapportée CARFAX

Honda de Terrebonne

2850, chemin Gascon, Terrebonne, QC J6X 4H6

855-728-1662

$14,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,031KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4608114
  • Stock #: A00237
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F5XGH031618
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Très bien équipée , bancs chauffants , caméra de recul , bluetooth au volant , écran tactile carplay et android , balance de garantie termine le 13 juillet 2021 ou 100 000 km GLOBAL aucune accident rapportée carfax , toute échange acceptée !!! financement 1-2 et 3 ieme chance au credit disponible sur place !!!

Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Tout équipé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Rétroviseurs chauffants
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant

