$15,794

+ taxes & licensing

Terrebonne Mitsubishi

450-961-0000

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES Groupe Touring

Location

1095, chemin du Côteau, Terrebonne, QC J6W 5Y8

  1. 5181068
$15,794

  • 70,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5181068
  • Stock #: TERB-20116A
  • VIN: ja4az2a35gz604772
Exterior Colour
Argent
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
******TEXTEZ AU 450-912-2930 POUR INFOS RAPIDES****** DÉPARTEMENT VENTE EN LIGNE OUVERT 7 JOURS SUR 7. LIQUIDATION MAJEURE. PRIX VALIDE JUSQU'À LA RÉOUVERTURE. FAITES VITE!! VOUS POUVEZ RÉSERVER ET FINANCER DÈS MAINTENANT. 4x4, Essence, Transmission: Automatique, 4 cylindres, 166 @ 6000 CV, Torque: 162 @ 4200 ---------------------- 4x4, Gasoline, Transmission: Automatic, 4 cylinders, 166 @ 6000 HP, Torque: 162 @ 4200
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Servo-direction
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

450-961-XXXX

