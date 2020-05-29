Menu
Account
Sign In
$11,195

+ taxes & licensing

Terrebonne Mitsubishi

450-961-0000

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Micra

2016 Nissan Micra

SV, D?MARREUR ? DISTANCE INCLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV, D?MARREUR ? DISTANCE INCLUS

Location

Terrebonne Mitsubishi

1095, chemin du Côteau, Terrebonne, QC J6W 5Y8

450-961-0000

  1. 5181071
  2. 5181071
  3. 5181071
  4. 5181071
  5. 5181071
  6. 5181071
  7. 5181071
  8. 5181071
  9. 5181071
  10. 5181071
  11. 5181071
  12. 5181071
  13. 5181071
  14. 5181071
  15. 5181071
  16. 5181071
  17. 5181071
Contact Seller

$11,195

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5181071
  • Stock #: TERB-T976
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8GL238714
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Micra-c7797830.html

Traction avant, Essence, 4 cylindres, 109 @ 6000 CV, Torque: 107 @ 4400 ---------------------- Front-wheel drive, Gasoline, 4 cylinders, 109 @ 6000 HP, Torque: 107 @ 4400
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Antivol
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Contrôle de traction

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terrebonne Mitsubishi

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 6,038 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 7,800 KM
$35,695 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 150 KM
$23,395 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Terrebonne Mitsubishi

Terrebonne Mitsubishi

1095, chemin du Côteau, Terrebonne, QC J6W 5Y8

Call Dealer

450-961-XXXX

(click to show)

450-961-0000

Quick Links
Directions Inventory