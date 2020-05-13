Menu
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

418-335-7997

Contact Seller
2013 Audi TT

S LINE

Location

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

418-335-7997

Contact Seller

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 66,842KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5000727
  • Stock #: 2844A
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
- N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTEZ POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU TEXTO AU (418) 333-0285 OU PAR COURRIEL À a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com
Notez que notre inventaire de véhicules d'occasions se retrouve au 410 Boulevard Frontenac à Thetford Mines
pour un service rapide en tout tempt andre gregoire 418 335 7997 ou 418 333 0285
pour une reponse plus rapide 418 333 0285 texto
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Antipatinage
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

