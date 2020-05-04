Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Double Cab

Location

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

418-335-7997

  11. 4944768
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4944768
  • Stock #: 2829A
  • VIN: 1GCVKREC3HZ243476
Exterior Colour
GRIS PEPPERDUST METALLISE
Interior Colour
Noir jais
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Balance de garantie
- N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTEZ POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU TEXTO AU (418) 333-0285 OU PAR COURRIEL À a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com
a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com pour plus de renseignement rapide
pour un service rapide en tout tempt andre gregoire 418 335 7997 ou 418 333 0285
pour une reponse plus rapide 418 333 0285 texto
Veuillez prendre note que notre inventaire de véhicules d'occasion se retrouve au 410 Boulevard Frontenac Ouest à Thetford Mines
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Marchepieds
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Pare-chocs chromé
  • Système ON-STAR

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

