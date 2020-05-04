2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Additional Features Chrome

Radio Satellite

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Doublure de caisse

Marchepieds

Toit ouvrant

Chauffe-moteur

Climatiseur automatique

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Sièges baquets

Volant gainé de cuir

Démarreur à distance

Aluminium

Rideaux gonflables

Télédéverrouillage

Rétroviseurs

Volant chauffant

Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.