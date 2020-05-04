Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Location

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

418-335-7997

  1. 4944765
  2. 4944765
  3. 4944765
  4. 4944765
  5. 4944765
  6. 4944765
  7. 4944765
  8. 4944765
  9. 4944765
  10. 4944765
  11. 4944765
  12. 4944765
Contact Seller

$57,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,746KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4944765
  • Stock #: 8X20179A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEYXJF226027
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir jais
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Chevrolet-Silverado 2500-c7747950.html

- N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTEZ POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU TEXTO AU (418) 333-0285 OU PAR COURRIEL À a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com
a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com pour plus de renseignement rapide
pour un service rapide en tout tempt andre gregoire 418 335 7997 ou 418 333 0285
pour une reponse plus rapide 418 333 0285 texto
Veuillez prendre note que notre inventaire de véhicules d'occasion se retrouve au 410 Boulevard Frontenac Ouest à Thetford Mines
DIESEL COMME NEUF
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Radio Satellite
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Doublure de caisse
  • Marchepieds
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Aluminium
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Volant chauffant
  • Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 65,400 KM
$13,200 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 13,707 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,429 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
Bisson Chevrolet Inc

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-335-XXXX

(click to show)

418-335-7997

Send A Message