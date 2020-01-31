Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

2019 Chevrolet Express

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

418-335-7997

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 20,194KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4638612
  • Stock #: 2823A
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP0K1308854
Exterior Colour
Blanc sommet
Interior Colour
ETAIN FONCE MOYEN
Body Style
Commercial
Engine
6-cylinder
Comme neuf
Balance de garantie
- N'HÉSITEZ PAS À NOUS CONTACTEZ POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS PAR TÉLÉPHONE OU TEXTO AU (418) 333-0285 OU PAR COURRIEL À a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com
*** À VOIR ***
a.gregoire@bisson-tm.com pour plus de renseignement rapide
pour un service rapide en tout tempt andre gregoire 418 335 7997 ou 418 333 0285
pour une reponse plus rapide 418 333 0285 texto
Additional Features
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Système ON-STAR

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

Bisson Chevrolet Inc

2257 Notre-Dame Est, Thetford Mines, QC G6G 2W4

