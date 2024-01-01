$2,399+ tax & licensing
1984 Dodge Ram Van
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
Used
89,538KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2B7GB13T3EK289174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour No data
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 89,538 KM
Vehicle Description
CAMPEUR PARFAIT POUR BRICOLEUR OU CAMP DE CHASSE!
INTÉRIEUR NON TERMINÉ.
CADRANS DE L'ODOMÈTRE NON FONCTIONNEL (SEULEMENT KILOMÉTRAGE FONCTIONNEL).
FUITE DU RÉSERVOIR D'ESSENCE.
PLAQUABLE ET FONCTIONNEL.
VENEZ LE VOIR DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
