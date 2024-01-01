Menu
<p>CAMPEUR PARFAIT POUR BRICOLEUR OU CAMP DE CHASSE!</p><p>INTÉRIEUR NON TERMINÉ.</p><p>CADRANS DE L'ODOMÈTRE NON FONCTIONNEL (SEULEMENT KILOMÉTRAGE FONCTIONNEL).</p><p>FUITE DU RÉSERVOIR D'ESSENCE.</p><p>PLAQUABLE ET FONCTIONNEL.</p><p>VENEZ LE VOIR DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

1984 Dodge Ram Van

89,538 KM

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

Used
89,538KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2B7GB13T3EK289174

  • Exterior Colour No data
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 89,538 KM

CAMPEUR PARFAIT POUR BRICOLEUR OU CAMP DE CHASSE!

INTÉRIEUR NON TERMINÉ.

CADRANS DE L'ODOMÈTRE NON FONCTIONNEL (SEULEMENT KILOMÉTRAGE FONCTIONNEL).

FUITE DU RÉSERVOIR D'ESSENCE.

PLAQUABLE ET FONCTIONNEL.

VENEZ LE VOIR DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

