<p>Rouille sur la carrosserie.</p><p>Démarre A1.</p><p>Petit véhicule fiable et économique en essence!</p><p><br></p><p><em>Fait surgir le Keven en toi et procure toi cette magnifique Honda dès aujourd'hui!</em></p><p><br></p><p><br></p><p>Immatriculable.</p><p>Carfax disponible.</p><p><br></p>

1998 Honda Civic

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,799

+ tax & licensing
1998 Honda Civic

LX

12542147

1998 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$1,799

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMEJ6635WS814101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cyclone Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rouille sur la carrosserie.

Démarre A1.

Petit véhicule fiable et économique en essence!


Fait surgir le Keven en toi et procure toi cette magnifique Honda dès aujourd'hui!



Immatriculable.

Carfax disponible.


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

