$1,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
1998 Honda Civic
LX
1998 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$1,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMEJ6635WS814101
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cyclone Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rouille sur la carrosserie.
Démarre A1.
Petit véhicule fiable et économique en essence!
Fait surgir le Keven en toi et procure toi cette magnifique Honda dès aujourd'hui!
Immatriculable.
Carfax disponible.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
Power_Windows
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Rear_Window_Defogger
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 269,869 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LS 137,428 KM $3,200 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla CE 217,000 KM $2,100 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,799
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
1998 Honda Civic