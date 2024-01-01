Menu
<p>TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE !</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p>

2003 Toyota Corolla

299,999 KM

$2,099

+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

2003 Toyota Corolla

CE

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E93C773052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour IMPULSE RED
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE !


VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2003 Toyota Corolla