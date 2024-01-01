$2,099+ tax & licensing
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
2003 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BR32E93C773052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour IMPULSE RED
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
TRÈS PROPRE POUR L'ANNÉE MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE !
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
