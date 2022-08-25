2005 Saab 9-2X

$2,595 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 3 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8993803

8993803 Stock #: 46-22-030258-05

46-22-030258-05 VIN: JF4GG61695H053569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour UNKNOWN

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 5-door

Mileage 209,370 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features • Power Windows • Power Mirrors • Power Locks • Keyless Entry • Air Conditioning • Tilt Steering • Cruise Control&nb...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.