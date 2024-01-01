Menu
<p>VA BIEN MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE, A BESOIN DE L'ENTRETIEN DES FREINS.</p><p>PEU DE ROUILLE.</p><p>BANC CONDUCTEUR DÉCHIRÉ.</p><p><br></p><p>VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!</p><p><br></p>

2006 Acura TL

296,951 KM

Details Description

$2,099

+ tax & licensing
2006 Acura TL

2006 Acura TL

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$2,099

+ taxes & licensing

Used
296,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUA66256A803692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 296,951 KM

Vehicle Description

VA BIEN MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE, A BESOIN DE L'ENTRETIEN DES FREINS.

PEU DE ROUILLE.

BANC CONDUCTEUR DÉCHIRÉ.


VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!


