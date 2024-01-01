$2,099+ tax & licensing
2006 Acura TL
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,099
+ taxes & licensing
Used
296,951KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 19UUA66256A803692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 296,951 KM
Vehicle Description
VA BIEN MALGRÉ LE KILOMÉTRAGE, A BESOIN DE L'ENTRETIEN DES FREINS.
PEU DE ROUILLE.
BANC CONDUCTEUR DÉCHIRÉ.
VENEZ EN FAIRE L'ESSAIE DÈS AUJOURD'HUI!
