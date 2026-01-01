Menu
-Problème de servo direction (power steering). -Bas kilométrage pour lannée.-Bosse sur la porte arrière côté conducteur, poignée manquante également. -Carfax disponible. - Disponible pour lessai routier dès aujourdhui!

2006 Hyundai Accent

180,098 KM

Details

$1,899

+ taxes & licensing
2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS

13496606

2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

$1,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
180,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN45C36U036786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,098 KM

Vehicle Description

-Problème de servo direction (power steering). -Bas kilométrage pour l'année.-Bosse sur la porte arrière côté conducteur, poignée manquante également. -Carfax disponible. - Disponible pour l'essai routier dès aujourd'hui!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

$1,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2006 Hyundai Accent