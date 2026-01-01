$1,899+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Hyundai Accent
GLS
2006 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$1,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
180,098KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCN45C36U036786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,098 KM
Vehicle Description
-Problème de servo direction (power steering). -Bas kilométrage pour l'année.-Bosse sur la porte arrière côté conducteur, poignée manquante également. -Carfax disponible. - Disponible pour l'essai routier dès aujourd'hui!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
Tilt_Steering
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kenny U-Pull
2006 Chevrolet Aveo LS 62,862 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey SXT 182,442 KM $2,922 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Prius 239,500 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
Email Kenny U-Pull
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Trois-Rivières
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$1,899
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2006 Hyundai Accent