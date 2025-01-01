Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Pare brise fissuré.</p><p>Aucun check engine.</p><p>Peu de rouille.</p><p>Immatriculable.</p><p>Disponible pour l'essaie routier dès aujourd'hui!</p><p><br></p>

2006 Pontiac Vibe

299,999 KM

Details Description Features

$2,079

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Pontiac Vibe

Watch This Vehicle
12429778

2006 Pontiac Vibe

Location

Kenny U-Pull

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

844-536-6987

  1. 12429778
  2. 12429778
  3. 12429778
  4. 12429778
  5. 12429778
  6. 12429778
Contact Seller

$2,079

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65876Z441971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonstone
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 299,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Pare brise fissuré.

Aucun check engine.

Peu de rouille.

Immatriculable.

Disponible pour l'essaie routier dès aujourd'hui!


Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
roof_rack
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kenny U-Pull

Used 2008 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2008 Toyota Yaris LIFTBACK 230,997 KM $2,200 + tax & lic
Used 1979 International TRUCK for sale in Saint Henri de Lévis, QC
1979 International TRUCK 153,064 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Jeep Compass for sale in Sherbrooke, QC
2012 Jeep Compass 233,671 KM $2,600 + tax & lic

Email Kenny U-Pull

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Trois-Rivières

2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1

Call Dealer

844-536-XXXX

(click to show)

844-536-6987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,079

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Vibe