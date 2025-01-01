$2,079+ tax & licensing
2006 Pontiac Vibe
Location
Kenny U-Pull
2905 Boulevard St-Michel, Trois-Rivières, QC G9A 5E1
844-536-6987
$2,079
+ taxes & licensing
Used
299,999KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5Y2SL65876Z441971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Moonstone
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 299,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Pare brise fissuré.
Aucun check engine.
Peu de rouille.
Immatriculable.
Disponible pour l'essaie routier dès aujourd'hui!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
daytime_running_lights
roof_rack
Power_Mirrors
Tilt_Steering
Load_Bearing_Exterior_Rack
Driver_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Fog_Lamps
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
Cargo_Area_Cover
